Duluth Native Chris Plys Says Upcoming Olympics Cycle Will Be His Last

DULUTH, Minn. – The curling talents of Chris Plys have taken him all over the world, including to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. But the Duluth native has decided the journey will be coming to an end very soon.

In an Instagram post this week, Plys says: “I think this next Olympic cycle will be my last of chasing this dream”. Back in February, Plys pulled double duty at the Olympics, finishing fourth with Team Shuster and eighth in mixed doubles. He also confirmed on Twitter that Team Shuster will be running it back at the 2026 Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to take place in Italy.