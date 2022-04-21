Duluth Public Schools Begins New Strategic Plan Process

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is ready to begin the process to create a new comprehensive strategic plan.

Superintendent John Magas says they hired TeamWorks International to assist them. The approach they are taking is known as ‘schoolroom to boardroom’.

“This process focuses more on first assessing on our current reality,” says Magas. “What is our history? What are our current results? Also getting more information from our staff, students, and families about what are the daily desired experiences. What is it that as a student, when a student is in class, what is it they want and need, and what do our families want and need? Then we design how we are going to get there, because really it’s up to the administration and the school board to set it into place.”

The district is offering four community sessions over the next three weeks. They are:

Ordean East Middle School Media Center on April 25 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park Middle School Media Center on April 27 from 7:30-9 p.m.

Denfeld High School Media Center on May 11 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Duluth East High School Media Center on May 12 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Magas says he wants as many parents, students, and residents of the district to attend and take part in providing their thoughts on what goals the district should achieve. “It provides a beacon for the district, what is it that we’re going to moves towards. It’s easy to listen to a few loud voices from a few community members. It’s another thing to really assess what is it that our full community really, really wants from their schools.”

Magas adds the plan will include ways for the district to measure how successful they are in trying to achieve their goals, so they can be held accountable. “It’s easy to have really good intentions for what we are going to do, but if we don’t have annual step-by-step action plans with ways to measure if we are making progress or not, that is a big difference for the district.”

Additional information on the strategic plan process can be found here.

The new strategic plan should be completed by early next year.