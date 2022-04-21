ISD 709 Releases Statement After Two Former Students Killed In Murder-Suicide

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Public Schools superintendent, John Magas, released a statement following the deaths of two young girls who were killed in a murder-suicide on Wednesday.

12-year-old Shiway Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Barry were two of the four victims in the tragedy.

It is unclear which school or schools they attended.

“The Duluth community was struck by a tragedy Wednesday, April 20 with the death of five people, including two former elementary students,” Magas wrote. “We are deeply saddened by this news and will make every effort to help students, families, and staff as needed. Our hearts and thoughts go out to all family and community members affected by this horrible tragedy.”