Lake Superior Zoo Announcing Today the Passing Male African Lion

DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo announced Thursday the passing of their male African lion, Leo.

The lion was 14 1/2 years old, and called the zoo home for 13 years. He is survived by his two sisters, Lily and Malkia.

For the past couple of weeks, Leo’s behavior had been different than normal. On Tuesday his health took a decline and the veterinarian staff on site made the decision to sedate him and perform a full exam on Wednesday. During the Pre-Exam, while discussing what measures needed to be taken, Leo passed away in his sleep with his keepers by his side.

Assistant Director of Animal Care, Lizzy Larson said, “I have been Leo’s keeper for 13 years, which was most of his life and most of my zookeeping career. He was a gentle giant and the dominant lion in his sibling group pride. He loved to play with toys and his sisters. My life and the Lake Superior Zoo will forever be changed by Leo.”

Zoo veterinarian Dr Beyea remembered, “I’ve enjoyed working with Leo since he was carried into the veterinary hospital when he was a young cub and gave me the ‘side eye’ saying he was in charge. He was a magnificent animal and brought joy and amazement to many visitors.”

Lake Superior Zoo invites the public to visit this weekend to pay their respects to Leo. There will be a designated memorial as well as a donation box where gifts can be received that will then go to Leo’s siblings for extra enrichment.