Police: Five People Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. — Five people and a dog were found dead inside a home on the 700-block of East 12th Street on Wednesday, according to the Duluth Police Department.

What started off as a welfare check in Hermantown turned into a large police presence that unfolded in front of the Duluth home.

The suspect, a man, is among the five dead.

Police say the deceased are all related.

The victims and the suspect will not be identified until their relatives are notified. It is unclear how the five people and the dog died.

Duluth’s public information officer says that this incident began with the Hermantown Police Department getting a call for a welfare check in Hermantown at 11:18 in the morning.

Then an hour later just past noon, Duluth police officers were called out to the home on East 12th Street for a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

It turned into a larger police presence when officers learned that the man may have had weapons with him.

The DPD called for backup with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the Superior Police Department, and the ATFE (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives).

“Eventually, the Duluth Police Department was able to enter the home and locate five deceased people, and a deceased dog,” Chief Mike Tusken with the Duluth Police Department said.

Chief Tusken shared his condolences for the loved ones of the victims.

“Earlier today, there was an unimaginable tragedy that struck our community, one that really is very, very difficult for us that makes us have heavy, heavy hearts,” he said. “Know that our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family and friends of these victims.”

He added that he does not believe there is a threat to the public.

The city of Duluth plans to release more information on Thursday.

Duluth’s public information officer said that Mayor Emily Larson is out of town, but is staying updated on the situation and is sending her condolences to the loved ones of the victims.

The Mayo Ambulance, DPD CORE Unit, and St. Louis County Social Services also responded to the call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.