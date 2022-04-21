Prep Baseball: Duluth East, Esko, Proctor Pick Up Wins; Hermantown Walks Off on Duluth Denfeld in Extras

It was a great night on the diamond for the Greyhounds, Eskomos, Rails and Hawks.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the bottom of the eighth inning, Wyatt Carlson would hit a bases-loaded single to score Alex King and give the Hermantown baseball team a 3-2 win over Duluth Denfeld Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

In other prep baseball action, Duluth East picked up a road win over Superior 7-1, Esko dominated South Ridge 12-1 in six innings and Proctor blanked Duluth Marshall 5-0.