St. Scholastica Softball Team Splits Doubleheader Against Saint Mary’s

Olivia Howe and Grace Hadlich each recorded 3 RBI in Game 1 and 2, respectively.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a high-scoring MIAC affair, the St. Scholastica softball team held on to beat Saint Mary’s 14-10 in the Game 1 of their doubleheader Thursday afternoon at Saints Field.

And in Game 2, the Cardinals would come out on top of the Saints 10-7 to split the doubleheader.