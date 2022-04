UMD Baseball Team Drops Home Doubleheader to Minnesota Crookston

The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday as they travel to face Northern State in a three-game series.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Tosten Mann would hit a home run in the second game of the doubleheader, but the UMD baseball team would drop both games as Minnesota Crookston wins 5-2 and 10-5 Thursday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

