Verified GoFundMe Created For Funeral Expenses Of Duluth Murder-Suicide Victims

DULUTH, Minn. — If you would like to support the loved ones of the family that was killed in a murder-suicide in Duluth on Wednesday, a GoFundMe has started where you can donate.

FOX21 has confirmed that this GoFundMe is legitimate and was set up through two of the family’s friends.

The description says that with this sudden tragedy, donations are needed to cover the funeral and memorial expenses, along with the costs of traveling and staying in Duluth for the services.

They hope to raise $50,000.

The victims are Sean Christopher Barry, age 47, Riana Lou Barry, age 44, Shiway Elizabeth Barry, age 12, and Sadie Lucille Barry, age 9, who are all from Duluth.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.