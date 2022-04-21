Visit Duluth Opens New Visitor Center in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Visit Duluth is ready to open their new visitor center in Canal Park.

The move from West Superior Street to Lake Avenue next to Flagship will continue to offer brochures, maps, and information to the various attractions in the Twin Ports.

“We’re right in Canal Park,” says President Daniele Villa, “the heart, where visitors all come. Whether they come for leisure or for business, we want to be a stop point where they are going to look and check things out.”

New to the visitor center will be a gift shop, which will offer merchandise from more than 30 local artists that best represent the local area.

“We took the opportunity in this partnership with Lake Superior Magazine,” says Villa, “and they were able to bring to life what Lake Superior and Duluth has to offer with local artists, local artworks. So you can really touch and feel what Duluth has to offer.”

The center will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 to 5. On Memorial Day, they will expand their hours and be open every day.