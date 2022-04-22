AICHO Developing 60-Unit Mixed Income Apartment Complex

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Indian Community Housing Organization also known as AICHO, is in the process of creating a 60 unit mixed-income apartment complex.

Through a partnership with BlueLine Development Inc and BeauxSimone, a property in the Morgan Park neighborhood has been secured.

The complex will be set up for households making 30 to 50 percent of area median income. Units will be a mix of one to four bedroom, and will include eight permanent supportive units for those experiencing or on the verge of homelessness.

“With our twelve units, we see that households really need that rent that they can afford and then they also need apartments that are well kept, well taken care of, beautiful spaces and that’s what we try to provide, so a 60 unit would just provide additional units for Duluth,” AICHO Co-Executive Director, LeAnn Littlewolf says.

AICHO is looking to have a community meeting with the neighborhood and residents to hear what they would like to see put into the project.

“Every time I think about who might live there I think about families with kids that want to have a neighborhood that’s safe to play in and be around. It’s beautiful Morgan Park, it’s right on St. Louis River, there’s two parks, there’s a community club there. It’s a very family friendly space,” said LeAnn Littlewolf.

Right now, AICHO is in the process of applying for low-income housing tax credits to help with funding. After financing is gathered, construction is planned for next year, with completion expected late 2023 to early 2024.