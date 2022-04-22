Annual Freinds of the Lakewalk Clean Up For Earth Day

DULUTH, Minn. — In honor of Earth Day the communities beloved Lakewalk is getting a cleaning tomorrow morning.

Volunteers with friends of the Lakewalk will be meeting on Saturday morning at 9:30 at the Lester River Bridge for the Lakewalk cleanup.

The biggest issue is the trash that has built up through the last year, and through the winter so organizers say spending time to clean it up feels like the perfect way to honor Earth Day.

“It’s really important to keep the Lakewalk clean aesthetically, as well as being good neighbors. So, nothing worse than having trash in somebody’s backyards, and the Lakewalk is in people’s front yard and back yards so as a community it’s really great to help keep Duluth clean,” Jim Topie, President of Friends of the Lakewalk said.

He adds that anyone interested can just show up Saturday morning. Gift cards to local places will also be given out at random to participants.