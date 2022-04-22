Cloquet’s Marina Dostal Commits to UW-Superior Tennis Team

Dostal was an all-conference selection in singles competition for the Lumberjacks.

CLOQUET, Minn. – It’s official as Cloquet’s Marina Dostal signed her National Letter of Intent Friday, deciding to continue her education and tennis career close to home at UW-Superior. Dostal was an all-conference selection in singles competition for the Lumberjacks.

“I’m excited, for like, new opportunities and to be with a new team and coaches. I’m glad that the team that I’m joining is really fun and the coaches are welcoming, it’s going to be fun,” Dostal said.

Dostal is a multi-sport athlete at Cloquet as a member of the hockey and softball teams.