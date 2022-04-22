Duluth’s Danny Huffman Looking to Pick Up Fourth Straight Win at Shakopee Boxing Event

Huffman will co-main event the card in a super welterweight battle.

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday night, Caterbury Park in Shakopee will host Mecca XVIII featuring some exciting boxing action, including a local fighter who has won his last three bouts.

Danny Huffman will co-main event the card in a super welterweight battle. His opponent is Brooklyn Park native Damion Hill, who had some not-so-nice things to say on social media about Huffman. But the 25-year-old isn’t interested in getting into a battle of words.

“It’s kind of funny but I think he just really wanted to sell the fight. He got himself an opportunity to step into the ring, get a pay day but now we’re gonna make him pay for it. Regardless he’s gonna come in the ring having experience, he’s got a lopsided record but we’re not gonna take anyone lightly. I’m gonna go in and do my work and stick to the game plan. We’re excited,” said Huffman.

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. The event will begin with Muay Thai bouts at 5 p.m. and the boxing starts right around 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.