Former CEC Boys Hockey Coach Dave Esse Inducted into MHCA Hall of Fame

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Former Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey coach Dave Esse has been inducted into the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The Cloquet alum spent 18 seasons as the Lumberjacks bench boss, leading the program to two state tournament appearances in 2002 and 2008. In his final year with the team in 2017, he was named Class AA Coach of the Year.

He currently assists his daughter Courtney, who is the head coach of the CEC girls hockey team.