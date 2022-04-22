Live Interview: WLSSD Talks Recycling, Reducing, Reusing On Earth Day

DULUTH, Minn. – AJ Axtell, environmental program coordinator at the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD), stopped by the 8 a.m. hour of FOX 21’s morning show to talk about ways to be better to the planet. Click the video for Axtell’s chat with Dan Hanger and Ken Slama, and see some information below.

“Earth Day is an opportunity to remind community members of their role in environmental stewardship,” Axtell said. “For some, this may mean big lifestyle changes like installing solar panels, driving electric vehicles, approaching zero waste, etc. But for others, we can approach environmental preservation in more bite size pieces. For example:

1) Using a reusable cup/mug/water bottle

2) Toting reusable bags at the store

3) Separating food scraps for composting

4) Recycling materials that are accepted by your waste hauler

5) Reducing packaging waste by buying in bulk

6) Reusing materials whenever possible

7) Properly managing unwanted chemicals and pharmaceuticals

There are many ways that you can do your part when it comes to environmental preservation. Choose one simple thing today and every day.”