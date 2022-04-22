‘Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure’ At DECC This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Very important pups are invited to the DECC this weekend for “Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.”

It involves the discovery of a secret pirate treasure map. And the Paw Patrol is on the hunt.

“Paw Patrol Live” is that first introduction to live theatre and is described as a rock concert for kids.

The performers are interactive, and they encourage the audience to join in.

“We don’t want them to sit and be in their seats and sit all quiet, we want them to hop out of their chairs, sing and dance along with their favorite characters and shout out clues so that Rider and the Pup can find their treasure map,” said Jeff Dietzel, spokesperson for Paw Patrol Live.

Show are this Saturday and Sunday at the DECC Symphony Hall.

