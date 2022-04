Proctor Baseball Team Improve to 2-0 with Win Over Rock Ridge

The Rails will be back in action Tuesday as they take on rivals Hermantown.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In their second game of the season, the Proctor baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season as they defeated Rock Ridge 5-4 Friday afternoon.

