St. Luke’s Volunteers Recognized During Volunteer Appreciation Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Volunteers are getting recognized at St. Luke’s as volunteer appreciation week comes to a close.

One of those acknowledged, Carole Newkumet, has been volunteering in the surgical waiting area of St. Luke’s for two years. This is after she worked in the surgery unit for over two decades. While she was looking for something to do in her spare time, Newkumet says she’s happy to be back lending a hand where she can.

“We didn’t need a special week because so many of the people that we work for show their appreciation throughout the year and that’s one of the reasons it’s really nice is because you know it’s appreciated and you don’t feel like you’re getting taken advantage of,” Newkumet said.

St. Luke’s is always looking for more volunteers. You can visit their website for more information in signing up.