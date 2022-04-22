The Garden Wedding and Event Center to Hold Grand Opening Next Week

DULUTH, MN – After being the Grandma’s Sports Garden Bar and Grill for years, Grandma’s Restaurant Company made the decision during Covid lockdowns to transform the space into The Garden Wedding and Event Center. The venue will now be host to weddings, class reunions, corporate gatherings, trade shows and the like. It is a drastic change from what it used to be, but management is optimistic that the community will be excited for and welcome the change.

“We’re a few steps away from the Lift Bridge, to some pictures down by the water, we’re a couple of steps away from several hotels. So if you come into town for the weekend for your cousins wedding you can stay in a hotel, you can eat in a restaurant, do a little shopping, come to their wedding and enjoy Canal Park at its finest,” said general manager Angela Dormanen.

The community is invited to their grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, April 27 from 3-5 pm where they will have their bar open, some light appetizers, and staff to provide tours for the new space. For more information you can visit them on their website here, or call them at 218-722-4724