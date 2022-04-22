U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar Visits Coast Guard Cutter SPAR

The ship arrived in the Port of Duluth-Superior at the end of March.

DULUTH, Minn. – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar celebrated the arrival of the new Coast Guard Ice Cutter in one of a few stops in Northern Minnesota.

Klobuchar boarded and toured the new U.S. Coast Guard Cutter named “SPAR”. The ship arrived in the Port of Duluth-Superior at the end of March. This comes after Klobuchar announced $19 million in federal funding in February to help increase capacity and make repairs at the Port of Duluth-Superior.

“Each year 35 million tons of cargo and more than 600 thousand vessels pass through the port of Duluth supporting more than 8,000 jobs. Finally, following its 20 million dollars of maintenance work, the cutter SPAR is making this all possible by breaking up ice like we just heard even to get here and tending to the buoy,” Klobuchar said.

The Senator then went up to Chisholm to discuss federal funding for local projects benefiting east and west range communities.