UMD Football Team Embraces Cold Temps for Annual Spring Game

The Bulldogs await their season opener this fall, which is set for September 1st at home against Southwest Minnesota State.

DULUTH, Minn.– After four weeks of practices, the UMD football team took the field for their annual spring game, as family and friends gathered at Malosky Stadium.

The practices leading up to the spring game have been spotty at best, due to unpredictable weather this past month.

“We’ve done practiced in the snow, sleet, rain, had some practices on the indoor turf so coming out today it wasn’t as warm as it was yesterday but we’ve just been dealing with the things that have been thrown at us all spring,” says cornerback Dayvia Gbor, “It’s just a prime example of what we’ve been going through all spring but it’s important for our guys to know that, we live in Duluth, we play in Duluth so the weather is always going to play a factor.”

Spring ball gives the team the opportunity to get ahead of the playbook before the season begins.

Sophomore tight end Sam Pitz says, “It’s also really good for the younger guys as well, me included, you know, just get live reps, it’s always different when you’re in a game, you’re a little excited energy flowing but it’s good to get used to that in live game action.”

Although not many players crossed into the end-zone, head coach Curt Wiese was pleased with their performance.

“Well I thought they had a lot of energy and I think the execution from our young guys throughout all spring and definitely tonight was good. We have a lot of work to do between now and August, but look forward to taking a little bit of time off, have our guys be able to finish finals here and head back into the second half of our off season,” says Wiese.

The Bulldogs await their season opener this fall, which is set for September 1st at home against Southwest Minnesota State.