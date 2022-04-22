UMD Softball Debuts at #10 in NCAA Central Region Rankings

The Bulldogs are currently 29-12 on the season, including 14-6 in the NSIC.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD softball team comes in at #10 in the first NCAA Central Region rankings.

The Bulldogs are currently 29-12 on the season, including 14-6 in the NSIC. UMD was schedule to host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday, but that doubleheader has been moved to Monday due to weather. Bulldogs will still host Sioux Falls Sunday for Senior Day, Alumni Day and their annual Mandy Matula Game to honor the former UMD softball player who passed away tragically back in 2014.