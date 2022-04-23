15th Annual Bike Swap Weekend at Continental Ski and Bike

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s the 15th year of the annual continental bike swap as they help out with your spring cleaning and get ready for the prime riding months.

Every year, Continental Bike and Ski hold this bike swap encouraging people to donate old or unused bikes, or come down to get a new one.

They blocked the street off for test rides, and other vendors to set up, to be a part of the action.

Even with stormy weather, they still had lots of people stopping by to check out their inventory.

“It’s awesome, it’s kind of like controlled chaos here in the best possible way. It’s always kind of like a toss-up this time of year, the weather, it’s so crummy, but it’s also like, this is where we live, we all know it’s going to be like this in the spring, and so it’s a fun way to kind of kick off the year, hopefully, it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the season for us,” Mark Alsum, the Service Manager at Continental Ski And Bike said.

The bike swap continues tomorrow 10 till 2 and bikes will be 20% off then. Continental also partnered with Duluth DEVO, a development cycling program, and Chester Bowl Improvement Club where 25% of total sales will be split between the two organizations to help fund them.