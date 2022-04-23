Community, Friends Decorate Barry Family House in Lights for Vigil Sunday

One of the main organizers, Thor Pakosz, was friends with the family for 5 years and even spent Easter with them.

DULUTH, Minn.- Lights were strung on and around the Barry family house on East 12th Street Saturday, as the Duluth community prepares to come together to remember the mother, father, and two young daughters killed by the family’s nephew Wednesday.

A group of community members and those that knew the family spent the chilly rainy afternoon hanging Christmas lights, and decorations on the house because the family of 4 loved Christmas, and to help bring some light to the grieving neighborhood again, organizers said.

One of the main organizers, Thor Pakosz, was friends with the family for 5 years and even spent Easter with them.

“This won’t go away immediately it takes time to find closure,” said Pakosz. “And the health that we need and recovery from this.”

“We wish to honor them, show them the respect and love we had for them,” he said, holding back tears.

People are invited at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with the program set to start at 8:00.

12th street will be closed at 6.

People are asked to bring children’s books in honor of the two little girls which will be distributed to youth around the city.