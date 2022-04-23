Free Landfill Days in Superior Helps Keep Garbage Where It Belongs

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The City of Superior held an event Saturday to make sure it all stays where it belongs in the landfill.

Free Landfill Days are this Saturday and the next.

Items accepted for free at the site on Moccasin Mike Road include around the house garbage, brush, 4 tires per household, and grass clippings and leaves.

Mattresses and box springs are also accepted for as little as $25.

“Free landfill days! It’s twice a year,” said Neil Fairbanks, Seasonal Laborer for the City of Superior.

“They can come and dump it free here, so it don’t get thrown in the ditch, dumped on the side of the road or anything. It stays in the landfill where it should be,” he said.

And the landfill is always looking for more laborers to help out.

Next week’s event goes from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30.