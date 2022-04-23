Gardening Guidance at Depot’s Spring Gardening Extravaganza

DULUTH, Minn.- Another environment-loving event over at the Depot Saturday provided some gardening guidance and also promoted support for the people of Ukraine.

The St. Louis County Extension hosted their Spring Gardening Extravaganza at the depot for the first time.

About 150 people showed up to check out displays and presentations on growing all types of fruits and warm-season veggies, flowers, shrubs, and more.

It also included a presentation on sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, and all participants were given 3 packets of sunflower seeds to plant themselves.

“We really wanted to dedicate the conference to the people of Ukraine and we gave away sunflowers and we’re going to have a little discussion about the significance and importance of sunflowers to Ukraine and encourage everyone to take their seed and plant it through our community in support of the Ukrainian people,” said Bob Olen, Horticulturist.

The pandemic forced the event to go virtual the past 2 years, but organizers say it helped the turnout because more people got into gardening and being eco-friendly while cooped up at home.