Hermantown/Proctor Girls Lacrosse Drops Home Opener

The Stealth will look for their first win of the season on Wednesday hosting Grand Rapids/Greenway.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown/Proctor girls lacrosse team battled through major fog on Saturday afternoon but couldn’t find enough for a rally, as Southwest Christian spoiled the Stealth’s home opener with the 18-6 win.

The Stealth drop to 0-2 on the season and are scheduled to be back in action at home on Wednesday hosting Grand Rapids/Greenway at 6:00 p.m. at Egerdahl Field.