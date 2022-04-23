Public Works Crews Responding to Road Washouts in Northern St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn.- St. Louis County Public Works crews closed parts of several roads in the Northern part of the county, due to excessive rain and snowmelt Saturday.

According to Public Works Deputy Director Brian Boder, crews have closed portions of several roads as they work to repair culverts that have washed out, and are posting warning signs in other places where water is covering parts of the roadway.

A segment of County Road 65, approximately 1.2 miles west of State Highway 73, has been closed temporarily due to a culvert washout.

The road is in Unorganized Township 60-20, west of Side Lake. Repairs are expected to be made and the road re-opened next week.

Meanwhile, repairs are already in progress following washouts on King Road in Orr, and County Road 535 in Greaney.

With the continuing rain forecast this weekend, Boder said, more washouts are likely. Crews continue monitoring conditions on the County’s 3,000 miles of roads.

Anyone who sees a flooded road or unsafe conditions can report it by calling 911.