Superior Soccer Players Hold Youth Skills Camp as Part of Senior Project

The idea for this camp came from the Spartans senior project, where they have to complete 15 hours of community service. Over 60 kids grades 5-8 came out during the two days.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Giving back to the community always feels good and this weekend, a few Superior student-athletes gave back to the next generation of Superior soccer players.

Four outgoing Superior soccer players Jake Kidd, Gabriel Remington and Jeffrey and Andrew Olson hosted two Spartan Soccer Camp sessions. The camp was free and available for kids in grades fifth through eighth, working on basic skills and playing in small scrimmages.

The idea for this camp came from the Spartans senior project, where they have to complete 15 hours of community service.

“We figured we’d run a soccer camp because soccer has provided us with a lot of opportunities and we want a lot of younger kids to have the same experience we did. It feels like just yesterday we were just like these kids coming in middle school, high school just learning stuff so it feels good to give back,” senior Jeffrey Olson said.

The Spartans say not only is soccer a fun way to get some community service in, but it’s fun to see the excitement in the next generation of players in the soccer community that means so much to each of them.

“It’s so awesome to be able to see all of these young faces interested in what we’re doing and supporting us and it’s only right that we support them too. The Superior soccer community has been everything over the past four years. I moved up here in fifth grade, all I had was soccer and it’s really a family. Once you get to high school it just gets so much more intense, you love each other so much more. It’s nice to be able to look back and see that we’re all able to do something like this,” senior Gabriel Remington added.

The Spartans say they saw over 60 kids come out during the two days. They also hope that some of their younger teammates will continue this tradition in future senior projects.