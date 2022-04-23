Through Rain, Cold 50 Volunteers Push On Picking Up Trash Along Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn.- At Lester River Saturday morning, more than 50 lakewalk-lovers gathered once again to celebrate earth day picking up around 20 bags of trash along the lakewalk through Brighton Beach.

Organizers with friends of the lakewalk said the weather’s nothing when it comes to taking care of the planet.

“Right now it started to pour and people are still showing up, so that’s fantastic that people are willing to get wet and spend their cold windy day-Saturday morning and afternoon-to make a difference in the environment and the world,” said Jim Topie, President of Friends of the Lakewalk.

Friends of the Lakewalk have been doing earth day cleanups for more than 15 years.