Big Day at the Plate Helps UMD Softball Sweep Sioux Falls on Senior Day

In addition to alumni and senior day, it was also Mandy Matula Day, as the Bulldogs honored former UMD softball player who was killed in 2013 in an act of domestic violence.

DULUTH, Minn. – A 8-0 win in five innings in game one and a walk-off 7-6 win in eight innings in game two gave the Minnesota Duluth softball team the doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon on senior day.

The Bulldogs scored all eight runs of the first game in the fifth inning to seal the walk-off win. In game two, Esko’s Dea Deleon hit the walk-off 2 run hit in the eighth to clinch the sweep. Cloquet’s Kiana Bender went 3-for-6 with 4 RBI including a three-run homer, while Kelly Swank hit a solo homer of her own.

In addition to alumni and senior day, it was also Mandy Matula Day, as the Bulldogs honored former UMD softball player who was killed in 2013 in an act of domestic violence. Friends and former teammates were there in Matula’s number 14 purple jerseys and one teammate gave a pregame speech sharing more of who Matula was.

UMD improves to 31-12 (16-6 NSIC) and will take on Southwest Minnesota State on Monday in St. Cloud.