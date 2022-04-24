Cedar Stone and Sauna Helps Customs Relax, De-Stress

The traditional nordic sauna is inspired from Duluth's Finnish history. It's an indoor wood-fired sauna that runs between 180-200 degrees in the hot room, guiding customers through a hot, cold, rest and rehydrate process.

DULUTH, Minn. – A popular way to de-stress and stay hot in the Northland winter is back in Cedar and Stone Sauna in Canal Park.

“Throughout an hour, we see their shoulders lower and see all of their stress just melt away. It’s just beautiful even within an hour seeing someone transform into a less stressed version of themselves,” Cedar Stone and Sauna worker Serah Olson said.

Cedar Stone and Sauna is located by the Hampton Inn Hotel in Canal Park. They also offer a mobile sauna, which you can find out about on their website.