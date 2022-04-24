In-Motion Therapy Opens New Location

DULUTH, Minn. — In Motion Therapy is a physical therapy center, that has been around for about 15 years, and they are opening the doors of a new location.

Maintaining the brand and quality of their one on one services as well as being more accessible to more parts of the community is the priority of this new spot.

New staff and new equipment will be added like a direct current stimulation device designed to re-calibrate the nervous system.

The ultimate goal is to help patients live life fully and the CEO says being able to open another location is what she’d call a dream.

“I didn’t imagine to grow this big, but with the quality of service that we’ve been able to provide to tour patients in our community, and to be invited to the table with surgeons and other advanced medical practitioners, it means a lot, and to be able to lift up my profession, that’s what I do what I do,” Annita Winkels, Doctor, CEO In-Motion Therapy said

The new location is set to open officially on May 2nd, and will be at 4316 Rice Lake Road in Duluth.