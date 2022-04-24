St. Scholastica Softball Rallies to Earn Doubleheader Split with Macalester

Aislind Dail led the way going 2-for-3 with two home runs and 5 RBI.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After dropping game one 10-0, a big offensive showing in game two helped the St. Scholastica softball team earn the 15-7 win over Macalester to split Sunday’s doubleheader.

After falling behind in the first inning of game two, the Saints rallied to score four in the bottom of the inning, then took the lead in the second and never looked back. Aislind Dail led the way going 2-for-3 with two home runs and 5 RBI.

CSS moves to 13-18 (5-12 MIAC) and will play at Concordia (Minn.) on Tuesday starting at 2:00 p.m.