DECC Introduces Hairball VIP Tickets for Upcoming Party at the Park Concert

Hairball combines both rock & roll hits with the classic costumes to capture the essence of the original artists.

DULUTH, Minn.– The DECC announced earlier today that a fan favorite is returning to perform at Bayfront Festival Park, which will include a special experience for concert-goers.

Hairball, a popular rock and roll cover band will be performing for the annual Party in the Park as part of July 4 celebrations. In addition to the return of the band, the DECC is introducing a Hairball VIP experience for fans to enjoy an elevated concert encounter.

“We firmly believe in having that customer experience put first. We want to make sure that folks are enjoying themselves when they’re here and so we’re trying to find those ways in which we can enhance their experience when they’re here and the Hairball VIP ticket is just one way in which we are doing that,” the DECC’s digital marketing director, Jane Pederson-Jandl says.

Hairball VIP tickets include front and on-stage access, VIP-only restrooms and bar access, as well as a VIP lounge space. Tickets will go on sale later this week, for more information visit the DECC’s website and social media pages.