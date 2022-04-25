Duluth Labor Temple Holds Fallen Workers’ Memorial Breakfast

DULUTH, Minn.–Monday morning the Duluth Central Labor Body came together with city officials and local laborers to honor those severely injured or killed in work related accidents.

The gathering took place at the Duluth Labor Temple.

Attendees could take part in the free solidarity pancake breakfast and listen to different speakers who emphasized the importance of safety on the job, as well as the importance of reducing job related accidents.

Duluth Central Labor Body President reflects, “You know everybody goes to work and we want them all to be able to come home. You know you should have a safe job when you go to work and you come home”.

Following the pancake breakfast and speakers, a tree planting ceremony took place on the grounds of The Labor Temple. The tree was planted in memory of the employees that lost their lives within the past year.

More than 4700 occupational deaths took place in 2020 nationally, according to OSHA.