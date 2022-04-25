Get Downtown Week in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday kicked off Get Downtown Week which promotes small and locally-owned businesses in downtown Duluth.

Participating businesses will be offering a buy one get one half off special on items of their choosing.

One of the businesses taking part, Duluth Candy Company, is offering the special on its bag of Duluth Mix popcorn. Owner David Siebert says he hopes this week will bring more customers into the store to get a taste of all the unique treats being offered.

“I think it kind of brings everybody together and creates a sense of community and teamwork. Some businesses naturally go together; if you go to one place for dinner, you might want to go somewhere else for dessert and it gives people more something to do,” Duluth Candy Co. Owner, David Siebert says.

There are more than thirty businesses participating this week and include such places as Black Water Lounge, Hoops Brewing, and Lake Superior Art Glass.