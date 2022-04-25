Grand Rapids’ Dan Jinks Inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Jinks becomes the eighth Thunderhawk to be named to the Hall of Fame, the most from any school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This past weekend, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame held its annual ceremony and an Iron Ranger was officially inducted. Longtime Grand Rapids coach Dan Jinks took his spot among the best instructors ever to do it.

“When you walk in and see the people that you’re surrounded by, guys that were already in inducted, to me, they were the dignitaries of the whole thing. They were the greats that I watched and looked up to and that was humbling to say the very least,” said Jinks.

Jinks coached wrestling for the Thunderhawks from 1980 to 2017. He says he felt like it wasn’t himself earning the induction, but rather Grand Rapids wrestling as a whole, which had six individual state champions during his tenure.

“Fortunate would be the word I would come up with. How fortunate I was to come up to this area and get a chance to come back to my hometown. I hadn’t got to Grand Rapids because of me and do the things that I I’m doing. I got there because of them,” Jinks said.

Jinks becomes the eighth Grand Rapids Thunderhawk to be named to the Hall of Fame, the most from any school.