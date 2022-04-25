Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Kenzie Cole Signs NLI for St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Team

Cole was a finalist for the Minnesota Senior Goalie of the Year Award this past season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids/Greenway goalie Kenzie Cole signed her National Letter of Intent Monday to join the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team.

Cole says she was in contact with a few schools, but she only toured one of them: CSS. And a lot of that had to do with wanting to check out her future head coach, Julianne Vasichek, in action during a game.

“Just like see how like involved she was into the game and like just how dedicated she was like with her players. It was just kind of like amazed me. And I’ve heard great things from her from Coach Hyduke. He knows her and it was just really like fun to see how she coached her players and just how involved she was with everything,” said Cole.

Other Thunderhawks putting pen to paper include Jaci Fothergill, who will join the Winona State gymnastics team. And Duke Kellin, who has committed to the Benedictine University men’s lacrosse team.