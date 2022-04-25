Hoops Brewing Owner Dave Hoops Tapped To Judge World Beer Cup

DULUTH, Minn. – Veteran Duluth brewer Dave Hoops, who owns Hoops Brewing Company in Canal Park, is getting his palate ready as one of only 200 people chosen from around the world to judge the World Beer Cup in Minneapolis next month.

It’s the most prestigious beer competition in the world.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger caught up with Dave to learn more about this so-called beer Olympics event and what it’s like to judge craft brews from around the world.

For part two of the interview, Dave talks about what goes into judging a beer. Click the video below for that part of the story.

Part three will air Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Dave will talk about the beer industry and what it means to him.