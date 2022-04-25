In Cahoots Holds Grand Opening Event

The building is located on the corner of West First Street.

DULUTH, Minn.– Get Downtown week kicks off today and to start it off, one local business held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its grand opening.

In Cahoots is a co-op space for other business owners to sell their products. The three other businesses currently inside are Vintage Lake Girls, which is known for antiques, Currier Bliss, which focuses on home staging and Oatmeal Hill.

Tammy Clore, owner of Reimagined by T. Underwood and is behind the new space, says businesses can rotate in and out, which means the storefront will be everchanging.

“We’re more, we like to call it, like a curated flea market, so I think it could expand into more people joining the curated flea market or I might move the workshop over and maybe just the front could be a pop-up for somebody that would be interested for coming in for a month or two months,” says Clore.

