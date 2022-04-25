Painting Class at Wild State Cider

DULUTH, Minn. – Wild State Cider hosted a painting event Monday in collaboration with Northern Exposure Art.

Northern Exposure Art is a company that travels around the area and teaches a step by step process on how to paint a specific setting. In Monday’s class the setting was Dock at Night.

Set up and materials are provided and anyone is invited to sign up and participate.

“I think it’s really cool in the importance of creativity for everybody even if you are an artist or whoever you are, just to kind of explore that side. I do have painters that have done a couple classes already and they do it for therapeutic reasons. So, it’s just anybody is welcome to come and just have fun,” Northern Exposure Art Artist/Creative, Carly Jandl says.

Northern Exposure Art will have two more classes coming up at Wild State Cider on May 16th and 30th. You can sign up for these through their website.