St. Louis County Crews Restoring Access To Washed Out Roads

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn.. — St. Louis County says that its public works team is restoring access to roads that were washed out during last week’s storms after making repairs.

The county shared photos on its Facebook page of the Heritage Trail-County State Aid Highway 20 reopening near McKinley.

The gravel had washed out under the pavement, with crews working to repair it while installing a new culvert.

You can report washed out roads and unsafe conditions by calling 911, as it is a public safety issue.