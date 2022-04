Strong Sixth Inning Pushes Proctor Softball Past Esko

The Rails scored eight runs in the sixth inning to stay ahead of the Eskomos.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor softball team used a strong sixth inning to get the win over Esko 10-1 Monday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

The Rails would also top Grand Rapids 14-2 to go 2-0 on the day.