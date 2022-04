UW-Superior Softball Team Splits Doubleheader Against Northwestern in UMAC Title Game Re-Match

The Yellowjackets improve to 13-3 in the UMAC, which puts them tied in first place with Bethany Lutheran.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Freshman Zoe Thomson homered in the third inning as the UW-Superior softball team knocked off Northwestern 7-1 Monday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Eagles would split the series with an 11-7 win over the Yellowjackets.