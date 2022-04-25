UWS Lake Superior Research Institute Receives $8 Million to Keep Researching Invasive Species in Ballast Water

The funding allows students to continue testing technology used by ships to remove species like zebra mussels and sea lampreys from ballast water.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- UWS students can now conduct more research into aquatic invasive species in Lake Superior thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding.

UWS’ Lake Superior Research Institute received almost $8 million in funding to continue testing technology to remove species like zebra mussels and sea lampreys from ballast water, which is used to stabilize ships coming into the Twin Ports.

The partnership involves 5 to 10 students from the institute testing systems which remove these organisms.

“So much of the money that we have will go to test the technology,” said Matt Teneyck, Director of the LSRI.

“Several of our students will get actual hands-on applied research experience, something out of the classroom that they wouldn’t have ever been able to get without this funding,” he said.

According to Teneyck, the funding is part of a 7-year-action plan but is not guaranteed each year.

He said they need the public to contact elected officials to keep that money coming in.