Biden to Speak at Memorial in Minneapolis Sunday for Former VP Mondale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – President Joe Biden plans to speak at a memorial service on Sunday for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died last April at age 93.

The service was delayed by the pandemic. Biden will travel to Minneapolis for the event at the University of Minnesota.

Biden has described Mondale as a “dear friend and mentor” and “one of our nation’s most dedicated patriots and public servants.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden wanted to attend because of the “important, personal relationship” he had with Mondale.

Other speakers include Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.