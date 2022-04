Bitter Cold Conditions Not a Concern in Victories for Hermantown Softball, Baseball Teams

It was a good day on the diamond for both Hawks teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown softball team would score early and often as they defeated Duluth Denfeld 10-0 in five innings Tuesday afternoon at Swanson Fields.

In prep baseball action, the Hawks baseball team used a strong start to get the win over Proctor 7-1 at Egerdahl Field.