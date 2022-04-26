Bus Bike Walk Month Underway in Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn. – Earth Day was the start of the annual Bus Bike Walk Month in the Twin Ports.

For over a decade Zeitgeist and their partners have been hosting a number of activities focused on these three modes of transportation.

“We’re able to offer a whole bunch of different fun activities for people of all ages and abilities,” says Andrea Crouse, Community Development Manager for Zeitgeist.

“Our real goal is to create different ways for the community to engage and get out and active, whether that’s through walking, whether it’s through busing, or using bus to get going. We know that sustainability and for wellbeing and supporting active lifestyles, these other modes of transportations are really critical in our community.”

More than two dozen different activities are set for this year. Some of them are traditional, such as National Bike to Work Day May 20, and the Mayors’ Bike Ride and Walk May 27. There are also new events, including the Bridging the Divide Ride May 15. This will see people bike from Duluth’s craft district to Earth Rider Brewery in Superior.

A full list can be found at Zeitgeist’s website.

This year’s fundraiser will go towards purchasing bike locks for children, which will be handed out through several organizations.

Crouse adds all events help to activate people into using their bikes, their feet, or the bus more often. “It might give them that extra nudge to join in on a group walk or a group bike ride, or attend one of our virtual events to learn more about (events), for example the Better Bus Blueprint so they can learn how to engage with the Duluth Transit Authority and public transportation. This really helps reduce barriers to getting out and active.”